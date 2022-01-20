ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Up 38.2% in December

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the December 15th total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 648.0 days.

AMKYF opened at $43.10 on Thursday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $50.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Company Profile

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. It is also involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

