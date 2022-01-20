Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:AOD)

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Shares of AOD stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

