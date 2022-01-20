Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Insider Sean Mcclain Buys 7,155 Shares

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) insider Sean Mcclain purchased 7,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ABSI stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Absci Corp has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 258.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Absci Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABSI. Bank of America downgraded Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Absci currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

