Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 993,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Sean Mcclain bought 7,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Absci stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39. Absci has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $31.53.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 258.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Absci will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

