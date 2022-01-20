Abyss Token (ABYSS) 1-Day Volume Tops $144,653.00

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00052006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00113818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.