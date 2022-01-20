Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

NYSE ACN traded up $11.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $355.58. 42,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,244. The company has a 50 day moving average of $377.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,300 shares of company stock worth $11,803,727. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

