Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Shares Down 3.3%

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF)’s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $170.95 and last traded at $178.40. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.52.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACXIF shares. Cheuvreux started coverage on Acciona in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Acciona in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.96.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

