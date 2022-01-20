Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading Up 8.5%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s share price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $19.26. Approximately 41,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,204,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

Get Accolade alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 920.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 91.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.