Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 217,000 TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 217,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in TPI Composites by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 5.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.52. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPIC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.07.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

