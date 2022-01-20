Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $8.96 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.77.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSA stock opened at $357.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $218.58 and a 52-week high of $377.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

