Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $9.52 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth about $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in KLA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in KLA by 262.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after buying an additional 257,780 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of KLA by 72.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,560,000 after purchasing an additional 235,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 107.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 411,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,813,000 after purchasing an additional 213,732 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.48.

KLA stock opened at $393.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $273.24 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

