Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,604 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Ally Financial by 324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $48.99 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

