Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,889,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 14,019,540 shares.The stock last traded at $84.48 and had previously closed at $65.39.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.97.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average is $74.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 795,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,932,000 after purchasing an additional 126,428 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
