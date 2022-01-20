Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,889,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 14,019,540 shares.The stock last traded at $84.48 and had previously closed at $65.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.97.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average is $74.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 795,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,932,000 after purchasing an additional 126,428 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

