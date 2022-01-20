Acute Angle Cloud Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $79,795.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,651.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.32 or 0.07479442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.29 or 0.00327218 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.79 or 0.00892614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00072919 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.11 or 0.00470843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.32 or 0.00257664 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.