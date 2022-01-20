Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 112,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adagene by 210.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 959,259 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the second quarter worth about $298,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the third quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adagene by 280.5% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADAG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adagene from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adagene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAG opened at $7.67 on Thursday. Adagene has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $31.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

