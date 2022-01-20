Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADAP. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $470.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.95. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.34.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $51,128.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429. 15.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,341,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 36,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $465,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 127.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

