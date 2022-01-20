Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Given New GBX 3,462 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,245 ($44.28) to GBX 3,462 ($47.24) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,850 ($38.89) to GBX 2,900 ($39.57) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,761.63 ($37.68).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

LON:ADM opened at GBX 3,284 ($44.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,061.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,223.45. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,829 ($38.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,706 ($50.57). The company has a market capitalization of £9.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.95.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.