Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report sales of $2.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.40 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $10.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $11.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $11.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS.

AAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock opened at $234.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.26. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $143.15 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

