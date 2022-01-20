Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $150.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $128.27 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,583,812.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 191,104 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 682,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,106,000 after buying an additional 87,609 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

