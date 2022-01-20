Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.62% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 548,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 301,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,732,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter.

FDHY stock opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.51. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $56.68.

