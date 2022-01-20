Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4,590.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RKT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

