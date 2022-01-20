Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 969 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 87.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,980,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,592,000 after buying an additional 924,263 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,364,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,749,000 after buying an additional 362,933 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,005,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,487,000 after buying an additional 333,971 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,345,000 after purchasing an additional 251,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.1% in the second quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 549,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,440,000 after purchasing an additional 181,046 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOPE opened at $84.58 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $115.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

