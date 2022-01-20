AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock Price Down 7.1%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)’s stock price was down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 2,684,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,882,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The firm has a market cap of $97.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 4.37.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 243.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 58.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 14,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 329.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after buying an additional 3,441,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 594.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 159,320 shares during the period. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

