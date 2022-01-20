AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 630 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,519 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,917.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,077,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,293,000 after acquiring an additional 934,167 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 731.9% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 837,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,537,000 after acquiring an additional 736,454 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,674,000 after acquiring an additional 473,999 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average of $68.64. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $65.23 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

