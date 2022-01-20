AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 2,263.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

VIRT opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $40,000,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

