AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALKS. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter worth approximately $717,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Alkermes by 30.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter worth approximately $1,751,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Alkermes by 1,218.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 194,019 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ALKS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.