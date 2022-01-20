AGF Investments Inc. Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 95.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,937 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 110,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.86.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MMC opened at $158.27 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

