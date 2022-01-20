AGF Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter worth $214,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth $298,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNB. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

