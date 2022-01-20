Aigang Trading 1,738.9% Higher Over Last Week (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Aigang coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aigang has a total market cap of $330,744.44 and $8,653.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aigang has traded up 1,738.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00049507 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aigang

Aigang (AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

