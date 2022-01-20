Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Tops $68.17 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. Aion has a market cap of $68.17 million and $4.67 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00095021 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,135.65 or 0.99731617 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.00306399 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00020564 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.49 or 0.00408058 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.96 or 0.00159435 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008474 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001680 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 500,799,624 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

