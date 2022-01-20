Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.54. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on APD. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.88.

Shares of APD stock opened at $285.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

