Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 399.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,521 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,970 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.08% of Akamai Technologies worth $13,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,007 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $204,053,000 after acquiring an additional 456,513 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 298,025 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $258,546,000 after acquiring an additional 227,426 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 927.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 159,080 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after buying an additional 143,594 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,557 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AKAM shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.82.

Shares of AKAM opened at $113.17 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

