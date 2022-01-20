Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at CIBC

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.39.

NYSE AGI opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -121.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $6,925,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,087,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

