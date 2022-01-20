Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a hold rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.79.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$9.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.63. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.30 and a 1 year high of C$11.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a PE ratio of -147.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$249.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -153.23%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

