Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Barclays

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.29.

ALRM opened at $75.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $107.18.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $491,791.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,659,000 after buying an additional 75,896 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 9,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

