Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.75.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALB traded up $5.14 on Friday, hitting $224.83. 19,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.59. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

