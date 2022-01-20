Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,750,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the December 15th total of 11,110,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after buying an additional 4,540,973 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth $240,198,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,323,000 after buying an additional 728,568 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,085,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,027,000 after buying an additional 187,613 shares during the period.

NYSE AA traded up $3.90 on Thursday, reaching $63.53. 412,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,566,701. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

