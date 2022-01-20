Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
AA opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62.
In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Alcoa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Alcoa Company Profile
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
