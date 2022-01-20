Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Eight Capital

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Eight Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$19.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 target price for the company.

Algoma Steel Group stock traded up C$0.15 on Thursday, reaching C$12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,548. The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.17. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of C$11.31 and a twelve month high of C$17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.47, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.66.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.