Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,070 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $40,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $506.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $651.70. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $486.11 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

