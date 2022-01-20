Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,289 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,600,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,045,000 after purchasing an additional 731,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,088,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,655,000 after purchasing an additional 52,174 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 49.3% in the second quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,954,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,480,000 after purchasing an additional 459,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 10.7% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,628,000 after purchasing an additional 376,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

ALKS opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

