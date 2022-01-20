Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,585 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.40% of GDS worth $42,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in GDS by 84.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in GDS in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in GDS by 133.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GDS in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in GDS in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GDS. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

GDS stock opened at $42.57 on Thursday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

