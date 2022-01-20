Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 987 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $39,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $154.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $112.92 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

