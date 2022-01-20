Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 10,950 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.11% of Realty Income worth $29,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Realty Income by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 281,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Realty Income by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,970 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,108 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

O opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average of $69.92. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $58.02 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.92%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

