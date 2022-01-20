Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $26.20 Million Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.58% of Terreno Realty worth $26,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 2.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

TRNO opened at $74.72 on Thursday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.24 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average of $71.67.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.78%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

