Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,165 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.62% of SailPoint Technologies worth $24,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth about $134,000.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 1.79.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $519,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,365 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIL. raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.46.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.