Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 17,141 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,141 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.14% of TransUnion worth $30,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $104.12 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.45.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

