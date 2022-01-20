Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 183,320 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,320 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $23,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAVE. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth $229,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth $264,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 63.1% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 804,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after buying an additional 25,571 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of PAVE opened at $27.06 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.