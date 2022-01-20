Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 7,527 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.46% of Power Integrations worth $27,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POWI. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 7.9% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations stock opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.57. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

