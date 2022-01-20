AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AlloVir traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

ALVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other AlloVir news, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $54,516.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $134,194.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,053 shares of company stock worth $1,013,241. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.65.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

