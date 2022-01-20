AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AlloVir traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.
ALVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
In other AlloVir news, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $54,516.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $134,194.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,053 shares of company stock worth $1,013,241. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.65.
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
About AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.
